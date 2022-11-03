Survey finds 60% increase in minors sharing nude photos

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - A child safety survey done by an online child safety nonprofit announced new research a 60% increase number of minors sharing nudes from when the same study was conducted in 2019.

Thorn, the online child safety nonprofit, announced new research on Oct. 25, that shows roughly 1 in 6 minors shared a nude image of themselves.

Thorn does research and an annual tracking survey to monitor changes in minors’ behaviors and attitudes related to self-generated child sexual abuse material.

Thorn has conducted this annual study since 2019 and is based on a survey of over 1,000 minors aged 9 to 17.

Thorn said the new research has some eye-opening findings:

Since 2019, there has been a sustained increase in minors reporting that they have shared their own nude photos with others. In 2021, roughly 1 in 6 minors reported sharing their own nude photos, a more than 60% increase from the 2019 survey. This includes 1 in 7 pre-teenagers and 1 in 5 teenagers.

When compared with findings from 2019, more preteens and teenagers believe their friends non-consensually re-share nudes. In 2021, the perceived normalcy of re-sharing nude photos increased, with 1 in 6 minors responding that their friends sometimes non-consensually re-shared someone else’s nudes. This figure has steadily increased every year since the start of the study.

Boys in particular continue to demonstrate heightened risk for sharing nude selfies. Preteen and teenage boys perceive nude-sharing behavior as normal and report a higher likelihood than girls of believing re-sharing others’ content is legal. Since 2019, the number of preteen boys who reported sharing their own nudes doubled, while the number of teenage boys sharing their own nudes nearly tripled.

Latino and Hispanic youth emerged as a group demonstrating heightened risk related to nude photos compared to other groups. In 2021, Hispanic and Latino minors reported a higher likelihood to share their own nudes, believe their friends are sharing nudes, and to non-consensually re-share someone else’s content compared to their non-Hispanic and non-Latino peers.

Minors who have shared or re-shared nude photos have notably higher daily usage on social platforms than their peers. While the popularity of certain platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat was consistent across the entire sample in the research, youth who have indicated they shared, re-shared, or were sent SG-CSAM generally spent more time on these platforms each day.

“These insights help us better understand what kids are experiencing online and, in turn, help parents understand the risks present in digital spaces and how to mitigate them,” said Julie Cordua, CEO of Thorn. “All young people go through phases of exploration and curiosity as a normal and healthy part of development. These findings underscore the need to equip parents with the tools to meet kids where they are while having productive conversations that help keep their kids safe online.”

Visit Thorn for Parents to access their digital resource hub designed to assist parents and caregivers in having earlier, more frequent, and judgment-free conversations with kids about digital safety.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.