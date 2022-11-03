Heartland Votes

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim...
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
A man and a 12-year-old child were injured in two shootings, reported 30 minutes apart, in...
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child
A school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions after he reported a man at a...
Mo. school bus driver called ‘hero’ after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot at bus
Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance...
Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating credit card theft

Latest News

No-excuse early voting begins in Kentucky on Thursday, November 3.
No-excuse early voting begins in Kentucky Thursday
Chatting with Mo. House District 147 candidate John Voss
Chatting with Mo. House District 147 candidate John Voss
Both sides weigh in on Amendment 3, and who benefits from the billion-dollar industry it looks...
Both sides weigh in on Amendment 3 and who benefits from the billion-dollar industry it looks to create in Missouri
The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to...
Exclusive polling a week before the election has Schmitt headed to the U.S. Senate
The General Election is Tuesday, November 8.
Free rides to the polls available in southern Illinois on election day