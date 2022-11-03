SIU Flying Salukis win 11th consecutive regional title

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale Flying Salukis won its 11th consecutive National Flying Association Region VII championship.

The competition was held October 26-29 at Purdue University.

According to a release from SIUC, they took home the ground and flight event divisions with eight of the top 12 scoring contestants.

They also had 11 of the top 16 scorers and 12 in the top 25 in earning 391 points, more than double second-place Purdue University.

You can check all of the results online on the NIFA website.

According to Coach Nathan J. Lincoln, a senior lecturer in aviation management and flight in the School of Aviation, the overall point total is the highest the squad has had in the last 15 years.

The team will advance to the national competition May 8-13 for the 53rd time in 54 years. It will be held at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

