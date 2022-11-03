SIU celebrates Native American Heritage Month

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - November is known as Native American Heritage Month. To celebrate, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host a variety of special events, all free and open to the public.

To kick off the events, on November 7, there will a keynote speaker. Troy Wayne Poteete, a founding member of the Trail of Tears Association, will speak at 3:30 p.m. at the John C. Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library. An acclaimed Cherokee history storyteller and lecturer, he inspires audiences with stories that meld his rich Cherokee Nation family history with experiences from his lifetime of service in the Cherokee Nation government.

The Trail of Tears narrative will continue on November 14 at 6 p.m. in the Guyon Auditorium. Members of the Trail of Tears Association will share the local perspective and context of when the Cherokee crossed Southern Ill. between 1837 and 1839. They will also interpret the portion of the trail that crosses through the region, tell of what took place during that forced relocation and what is being done to protect the trail today.

There will also be a “lunch and learn” presentation from noon to 1:30 p.m. on November 16. Krista English, a member of Montana’s Assiniboine tribe, also known as the Nakoda, will be in the Old Main Room of the Student Center to teach about “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.”

English will discuss the tragedy of death of Native girls and woman, as well as the fact that there were 5,700 reports of missing Native American and Alaska Native women and girls through the U.S. Department of Justice’s federal missing person’s database, yet the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System logged just 116 cases.

On November 17 at 3 p.m., the documentary “Bring Her Home: Three Indigenous women fight to vindicate and honor their missing and murdered relatives” will air in the Student Center Auditorium.

The Native American Heritage Month commemoration is sponsored by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Anti-Racism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion along with the Student Multicultural Resource Center, and co-sponsored by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. One of SIU’s five pillars in the Imagine 2030 strategic plan is a commitment to anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion.

For the complete schedule of events and additional information, visit smrc.siu.edu or email smrc@siu.edu.

