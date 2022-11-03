Heartland Votes

Poplar Bluff police looking for victim in wallet theft investigation

Poplar Bluff police are looking for the victim in a wallet theft investigation.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for the victim in a wallet theft investigation.

According to a post on the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page, a man and woman seen on video on October 29 are suspected of stealing two wallets.

They say the victim in the video was not aware her wallet was taken.

If you know the victim, they ask that you have her contact the police department to make a report.

If you recognize the suspects, you can contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbcity.org or 573-686-8632.

RAW VIDEO: Wallet theft investigation in Poplar Bluff, Mo.