Heartland Votes

Police ask for help in finding vehicle of interest in shooting

Hayti Police said they are looking for this vehicle of interest in a shooting on Tues, Nov. 1.
Hayti Police said they are looking for this vehicle of interest in a shooting on Tues, Nov. 1.(Source: Hayti Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Hayti Police are working to track down a vehicle in connection with a shooting investigation.

A photo of the vehicle in question was posted on their Facebook page.

The vehicle appears to be a white SUV. Police said it could be missing a rear window.

Hayti Police said the vehicle is of interest in connection with a shooting on Tuesday, November 1 at 4:50 p.m. in the area of Walnut, Grant and Cedar Streets.

The public is asked to contact the Hayti Police Department at 573-359-1313 if they know where the SUV might be or if they have video of interest in the case.

