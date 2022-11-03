Heartland Votes

Ozark Mountain Christmas traditions kick off Branson, Mo.; businesses hopeful for the busy holiday season

By Madison Horner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Christmas season brings big business to Branson. Many shops and attractions are now decorated for the holiday.

Ozark Mountain Christmas, a holiday tradition in the tourist town, kicked off this week. Businesses say it’s not required to start Christmas on November 1, it does get everyone excited for what’s to come this season.

“It’s Christmas trees on every corner, everybody’s playing Christmas music, everything has lights on it,” said Old Time Photos store manager April Adams. “It definitely is contagious around here for sure.”

“We’re just really excited for Christmas and seeing everybody,” said Dickens Gift Shoppe owner Dianne Call. “A lot of folks are coming back that haven’t been here for a while, so it’s just really nice.”

For more than 25 years, Branson has made holiday events a treasured tradition. From Christmas shopping, Christmas lights, and a full lineup of Christmas shows. While visitor turnout varies year to year, locals are hopeful that last year’s holiday business boom will continue.

”It was very busy, very busy,” Call said. “Of course, everything’s better than in 2020, and we stayed with a lot of people and had a lot of things going on. This year seems to be right up there with it.”

One business owner says while there’s been a good flow of tourists, the visitors she’s seeing aren’t traveling far from home.

“We’re seeing a lot of Kansas City, St. Louis, just surrounding states Arkansas, Oklahoma,” said Call.

Others are already noticing the impact of inflation.

”People would rather save money on the day-to-day things than the things that are going to be memorable,” Adams said. “I’m hoping the Christmas spirit will end that trouble.”

The hustle and bustle of the season help businesses during the slower times of the year.

”The Christmas season and the Thanksgiving season, they definitely set us up for winter for sure,” said Adams.

Ozark Mountain Christmas Celebrations run from November 1 through January 7.

