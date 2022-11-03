November 2, 2022 Powerball Players

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Powerball players across the Heartland are looking for their lucky break.

The November 2, 2022 winning numbers of the 1.2 billion dollars are: 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, 23

EZ Streett gas station in Jackson said they have seen a large increase in people playing Powerball with the drawing coming up.

The people we spoke with talked about buying nice cars, going to college, and even flying out to Australia.

Dr. Mark Glickman works at Harvard the in the department of statistics.

He said, ”So generally it’s it’s a very risky proposition to buy lots and lots of tickets, even though that does get you closer to ensuring that you’re going to be winning. It’s just that your outlay, a lot of money and other people might be doing the same thing. And so you’d split the prize fun with a whole bunch of different people.”\

Watch KFVS for more updates about the Powerball.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.