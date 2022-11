No-excuse early voting begins in Kentucky Thursday

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - No-excuse early voting begins in Kentucky on Thursday, November 3.

This follows the end of excused voting on Wednesday.

Early in-person, no-excuse and absentee voting ends on Saturday, Nov.

The following are early voting polling places in the Heartland:

Ballard County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caldwell County Courthouse basement on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Calloway County: Robert O. Miller Courthouse Annex (back of building) in Murray on Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carlisle County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crittenden County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fulton County: Pontotoc Center in Fulton on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fulton County Office Building in Hickman on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cayce United Methodist Church in Fulton on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Graves County Clerks Office on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hickman County Extension Office in Clinton on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lyon County Courthouse on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marshall County: Joe Creason Community Building in Benton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McCracken County Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.