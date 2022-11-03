Heartland Votes

Near record highs today

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/3
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
After a cool start to the day, sunshine and southerly winds will warm the area up quickly. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 70s, very close to record highs for the day. Clouds increase tonight and mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected through the day Friday. Gusty winds return on Friday. Gusts could top 30mph during the day, but increasing to 40+ by Friday night into Saturday morning. That is when showers and thunderstorms will push into the Heartland too. Showers and thunderstorms will push into western parts of southeast Missouri around 10 PM Friday and track east through the overnight hours into the first part of Saturday. Drier weather moves in by Saturday afternoon and evening.

