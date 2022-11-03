Heartland Votes

Multiple Heartland runners preparing for Missouri cross country State Championships

Runners in classes 1, 2 & 3 compete in the state meet on Friday. The larger schools will compete in the state Cross Country meet on Saturday
By Jess Todd
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri high school cross country state championships begin Friday, November 4, at the Gans Creek Course in Columbia, Mo. Multiple individual runners and teams from the area qualified with their performances at Districts last weekend.

In Class 5 District 1, the Jackson Indians boys team won first overall. The Indians’ girls finished 6th, however senior London Popp (30th) and freshman Emma Niedbalski (18th) both received bids to State as individuals.

The Notre Dame boys earned 4th place in Class 3 District 1, qualifying for states as a team for the first time since 2014. On the girls side for the Bulldogs, who compete in Class 4, the team placed 8th in District 1, but senior Molly Turner (15th) and junior Lauren Eftink (2nd) will be heading to State as individuals.

Woodland will be sending both its girls and boys teams to the Class 2 State Championships. The Cardinals’ boys finished 3rd, headlined by champion Reed Layton, while the girls took 4th in District 1.

The State Championship races for Classes 4 and 5 will be held on Friday followed by Classes 1-3 on Saturday.

