Mingo National Wildlife Refuge re-open the Swampwalk Nature Trail Loop

The Mingo National Wildlife Refuge welcomes visitors as they will be re-opening their Swampwalk Nature Trail Loop.(Mingo National Wildlife Refuge)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mingo National Wildlife Refuge welcomes visitors as they will be re-opening their Swampwalk Nature Trail Loop.

With help from the Great Outdoors Act, the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge has replaced the treated wood portion of the boardwalk with textured recycled plastic boards. This was because the treated wood would become slick during wet or humid conditions. The new material offers visitors better grip while walking thorough the bottomland hardwood forest and is accessible for wheelchair or stroller users.

We thank the hard work of the team sent out to us by the Great Outdoors Act in getting this project done in a quick and proficient manner. Be sure to come on out and enjoy the new additions and be sure to keep an eye out for when the pedestrian bridge to Rockhouse Cypress Marsh Trail gets installed!

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge is located 1.5 mile north of Puxico, Mo., on State Highway 51. For more information, contact (573) 222-3589 or email the refuge at mingo@fws.gov. To view updates and events, you can go to their website.

