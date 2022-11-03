Heartland Votes

McDonald’s debuts ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ limited-edition Happy Meal

McDonald's is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal.
McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal.(McDonald’s)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Ahead of the “Black Panther” sequel, McDonald’s is offering a special Happy Meal to celebrate the film.

The fast-food chain announced that it is currently selling a Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“The first ‘Black Panther’ movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that’s because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast,” said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald’s.

At participating restaurants, while supplies last, the meal will include one of 10 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” superhero toys based on the characters from the movie.

McDonald’s has also changed the Happy Meal box design to match the Black Panther’s uniform.

“We’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing,” Healan said.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is set to debut in theaters on Nov. 11.

