Mayfield High School to hold Veterans Day Tribute

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Leading up to Veterans Day, a western Kentucky high school plans to honor those who have served in the military.

The Veterans Day program will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9.

Veterans and active service members are invited, along with community members.

According to a release from the Mayfield High School, American Legion Post 26 will start the program with the Posting of the Colors.

Presenters will include Sandy Hart, curator of the Kentucky Veterans and Patriot Museum in Wickliffe, Ky.

School leaders say Dan Bondurant with the Patriot Guard Riders will explain the meaning of each of the 13 folds of the United States flag, while members of the 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell will answer questions from the students.

Some students and educators will also perform a patriotic musical tribute.

