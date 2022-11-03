Man in custody after shooting, overnight standoff in southern Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after an overnight standoff in southern Illinois.

According to a Facebook post by the Perry County sheriff, deputies responded to a shots fired incident around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2 on Golden Rod Road in Coulterville, Ill.

The sheriff said 24-year-old Daylin McCarty shot a gun toward two people.

They requested help from area agencies.

The sheriff said a standoff lasted into the early morning hours of Thursday.

He said McCarty was found in a nearby field and arrested without incident.

He’s facing a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm and is being held at the Perry County Jail.

