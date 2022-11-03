Heartland Votes

Jackson Veterans Day parade scheduled for Nov. 11

The Veterans Day parade will be Friday, November 11.
The Veterans Day parade will be Friday, November 11.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Veterans Day parade will be Friday, November 11.

It starts at 4 p.m. at the Frozen Food Locker on S. High Street and will go north on High Street, then turn west on Main Street and turn south on Russell Street.

Veterans from all branches of the service will move through Uptown Jackson.

According to Jackson police, parking along the parade route will be restricted starting at 2 p.m. and will be restored immediately after the parade.

Vehicles parked after 2 p.m. will be towed from the street.

They ask that drivers watch out for pedestrians and streets that will be closed.

