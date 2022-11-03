How Mo. hunters can ‘Share the Harvest’ to help neighbors facing hunger

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri hunters can “Share the Harvest” to help their neighbors in need.

According to a release with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, the Share the Harvest program will allow deer hunters to donate venison to families and people facing hunger in their communities.

“Protein is one of our most-requested items, but it is also one of the most expensive and difficult to source,” Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank, said in the release. “The Share the Harvest program is a great way for local hunters to give back to their communities and avoid wasting their harvest.”

The program is administered by the Conservation Federation of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Conservation. They said the cost of processing the donated meat is covered by the program.

In order to participate, a hunter can take a deer to an approved meat processor and tell them how much venison you want to donate.

The food bank reminded hunters that, according to MDC, deer harvested within the CWD Management Zone must be tested. You can find more information here.

In SEMO Food Bank’s service area, the approved meat processors include:

Elderland Meats in Zalma

Jackson Frozen Foods in Jackson

Ozark Meats in Grandin

Walker’s Meat Processing in Fredericktown

Stonie’s Sausage Shop in Perryville

Oberle Meats in Ste. Genevieve

Piedmont Processing in Piedmont

According to the release, once a deer is donated and processed, the meat will be distributed to one of the food bank’s partner agencies to be shared with families and people in need.

The SEMO Food Bank serves more than 70,000 people each month through 140 partner agencies and other programs.

