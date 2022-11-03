Heartland Votes

How Mo. hunters can ‘Share the Harvest’ to help neighbors facing hunger

The SEMO Food Bank serves more than 70,000 people each month through 140 partner agencies and...
The SEMO Food Bank serves more than 70,000 people each month through 140 partner agencies and other programs.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri hunters can “Share the Harvest” to help their neighbors in need.

According to a release with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, the Share the Harvest program will allow deer hunters to donate venison to families and people facing hunger in their communities.

“Protein is one of our most-requested items, but it is also one of the most expensive and difficult to source,” Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank, said in the release. “The Share the Harvest program is a great way for local hunters to give back to their communities and avoid wasting their harvest.”

The program is administered by the Conservation Federation of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Conservation. They said the cost of processing the donated meat is covered by the program.

In order to participate, a hunter can take a deer to an approved meat processor and tell them how much venison you want to donate.

The food bank reminded hunters that, according to MDC, deer harvested within the CWD Management Zone must be tested. You can find more information here.

In SEMO Food Bank’s service area, the approved meat processors include:

  • Elderland Meats in Zalma
  • Jackson Frozen Foods in Jackson
  • Ozark Meats in Grandin
  • Walker’s Meat Processing in Fredericktown
  • Stonie’s Sausage Shop in Perryville
  • Oberle Meats in Ste. Genevieve
  • Piedmont Processing in Piedmont

According to the release, once a deer is donated and processed, the meat will be distributed to one of the food bank’s partner agencies to be shared with families and people in need.

The SEMO Food Bank serves more than 70,000 people each month through 140 partner agencies and other programs.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
A man and a 12-year-old child were injured in two shootings, reported 30 minutes apart, in...
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child
A school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions after he reported a man at a...
Mo. school bus driver called ‘hero’ after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot at bus
Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance...
Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating credit card theft

Latest News

The Veterans Day program will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9 at Mayfield High School.
Mayfield High School to hold Veterans Day Tribute
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
No-excuse early voting begins in Kentucky on Thursday, November 3.
No-excuse early voting begins in Kentucky Thursday
Hayti Police said they are looking for this vehicle of interest in a shooting on Tues, Nov. 1.
Police ask for help in finding vehicle of interest in shooting