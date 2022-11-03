Heartland Football Friday 11/4
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s the last week for Heartland Football Friday.
Check the scores on Friday night here.
Our featured games include those in the Missouri District Semifinals:
- Portageville at Scott City (Game of the Night)
- Poplar Bluff at Jackson
- Charleston at St. Vincent
- John Burroughs at New Madrid County Central
- Kennett at Valle Catholic
- Cape Central at Oakville
You can send us your photos and videos from the game below!
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.