Heartland Football Friday 11/4

Check the scores and highlights here on Friday, November 4.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s the last week for Heartland Football Friday.

Check the scores on Friday night here.

Our featured games include those in the Missouri District Semifinals:

  • Portageville at Scott City (Game of the Night)
  • Poplar Bluff at Jackson
  • Charleston at St. Vincent
  • John Burroughs at New Madrid County Central
  • Kennett at Valle Catholic
  • Cape Central at Oakville

You can send us your photos and videos from the game below!

