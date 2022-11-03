Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, November 3.

The briefing was held at 11:30 a.m. at the Capitol.

He and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman updated the Commonwealth on the growth of the general fund; economic development progress; the Education First Plan; the Bowling Green Veterans Center; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts; the 200th anniversary of the founding of Calloway County and more.

The governor announced the current general fund revenue is expected to reach more than $15 billion, or a 2.8 percent increase in fiscal year 2023.

He also highlighted two economic development projects expected to create nearly 275 jobs and represent $41.6 million in new investment.

