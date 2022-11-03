Heartland Votes

First Alert: Sunny, warm trend continues

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/3
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Temperatures will again be well above average for this time of year.

Under mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, but a few areas could hit the low 80s.

Clouds start to move into the Heartland Friday along with gusty winds.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to to low 80s.

Rain chances arrive late Friday night into Saturday.

A few storms could be strong, but the front is expected to weaken as it pushes further through the Heartland.

Rain moves out by late afternoon.

Saturday will also be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunny skies and highs in the low 70s return Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
A man and a 12-year-old child were injured in two shootings, reported 30 minutes apart, in...
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child
A school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions after he reported a man at a...
Mo. school bus driver called ‘hero’ after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot at bus
Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance...
Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating credit card theft
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say

Latest News

A partly cloudy day at Lookout Point in Alto Pass, Ill.
First Alert: Clear skies, mild temps tonight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
The warmth continues
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Decreasing clouds today, another mild afternoon expected
Beautiful fall day at Elephant Rocks State Park in St. Francois County, Mo.
First Alert: Temps to slowly fall through the evening