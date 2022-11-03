First Alert: Sunny, warm trend continues

(KFVS) - Temperatures will again be well above average for this time of year.

Under mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, but a few areas could hit the low 80s.

Clouds start to move into the Heartland Friday along with gusty winds.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to to low 80s.

Rain chances arrive late Friday night into Saturday.

A few storms could be strong, but the front is expected to weaken as it pushes further through the Heartland.

Rain moves out by late afternoon.

Saturday will also be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunny skies and highs in the low 70s return Sunday.

