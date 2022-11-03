Heartland Votes

East Prairie man sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for child pornography

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An East Prairie man was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Elijah G. Riley, 27, was sentenced to 135 months.

He appeared for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, November 3 before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, an undercover agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations began talking with Riley on a social messaging app in August 2021.

During that time, investigators say Riley sent a video showing an adult male sexually abusing a young female child.

The FBI found Riley days later and arrested him.

At his guilty plea hearing earlier in 2022, Riley admitted that he used the internet to send the child porn video to the agent.

After serving his sentence, he will be placed on supervised release for 20 years. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution.

