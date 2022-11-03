Drought conditions continue in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Recent rains did little to alleviate dry conditions in the Heartland.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows parts of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky are still experiencing an “extreme drought;” however, that area has shrunk since last week.

Meanwhile, nearly all of the Heartland is still seeing at least “severe drought” conditions.

