Crittenden Co. schools to close Friday, Monday due to illness

Custodians will be cleaning all of the buildings during the closure.
Custodians will be cleaning all of the buildings during the closure.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All Crittenden County schools will close Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7.

School leaders said in a Facebook post this is due to rapidly falling attendance numbers from widespread illness among staff and students.

They said Friday will be a non-school day and Monday will be an NTI day, with students working from home.

Because it is a KHSAA-scheduled playoff game, Friday night’s football game will still be played.

School leaders urged everyone who is sick; however, to stay home to prevent spreading illness.

