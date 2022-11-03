Crittenden Co. schools to close Friday, Monday due to illness
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All Crittenden County schools will close Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7.
School leaders said in a Facebook post this is due to rapidly falling attendance numbers from widespread illness among staff and students.
They said Friday will be a non-school day and Monday will be an NTI day, with students working from home.
Because it is a KHSAA-scheduled playoff game, Friday night’s football game will still be played.
School leaders urged everyone who is sick; however, to stay home to prevent spreading illness.
Custodians will be cleaning all of the buildings during the closure.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.