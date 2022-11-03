Heartland Votes

Committee to discuss drought conditions in Mo.

Bare banks along the Mississippi River at New Madrid show previously low river levels.
Bare banks along the Mississippi River at New Madrid show previously low river levels.(Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A panel formed to address the drought in Missouri will meet next week.

Governor Mike Parson formed the Drought Assessment Committee over the summer to help guide the state through our dry conditions.

The group will hold its third meeting on November 10 to discuss the status of the drought and go over any recommended changes to the response by state and federal officials.

The meeting will be held in Jefferson City, but it will also stream live online.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
A man and a 12-year-old child were injured in two shootings, reported 30 minutes apart, in...
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child
A school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions after he reported a man at a...
Mo. school bus driver called ‘hero’ after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot at bus
Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance...
Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating credit card theft

Latest News

Drought conditions in the Midwest.
Drought conditions continue in the Heartland
FILE PHOTO: According to a release from MoDOT, the competition challenges high school juniors...
Southeast Mo. high school students prepare for MoDOT’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition
Exclusive polling a week before the election shows Schmitt beating out other candidates for the...
Exclusive polling a week before the election has Schmitt headed to the U.S. Senate
The Veterans Day program will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9 at Mayfield High School.
Mayfield High School to hold Veterans Day Tribute