Committee to discuss drought conditions in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A panel formed to address the drought in Missouri will meet next week.

Governor Mike Parson formed the Drought Assessment Committee over the summer to help guide the state through our dry conditions.

The group will hold its third meeting on November 10 to discuss the status of the drought and go over any recommended changes to the response by state and federal officials.

The meeting will be held in Jefferson City, but it will also stream live online.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.