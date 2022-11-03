Heartland Votes

Chicago man accused of making death threats against Darren Bailey

Scott Lennox | Darren Bailey
Scott Lennox | Darren Bailey(Cook County Sheriff's Office | WGEM)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHICAGO (CNN) - A Chicago man stands accused of making violent threats against the republican candidate for governor in Illinois.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Scott Lennox called state senator Darren Bailey’s office last Friday and left a lengthy voicemail.

According to a court document, Lennox admitted to the call.

He allegedly said he would skin Bailey alive and kill him.

He’s also quoted as saying “I know where he lives, I know where he sleeps, I know where his kids sleep.”

Lennox was in court Wednesday on felony charges including threatening a public official.

He was given a $75,000 bond with electronic monitoring and was ordered to stay away from Bailey, his family, and his associates.

Attempts to contact Lennox for comment were unsuccessful.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

