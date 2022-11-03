Heartland Votes

All McCracken Co. schools closed due to flu

Classes will resume at McCracken County Public Schools on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All McCracken County schools will be closed Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7 due to “the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff.”

According to a post on the McCracken County Public Schools Facebook page, student and staff attendance rates have declined each day this week due to confirmed flu cases and flu-like symptoms.

They said they decided to close because of that, along with a shortage of available substitutes.

In addition, there will be no classes on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to Election Day. Classes will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

According to school leaders, Friday and Monday will be treated as traditional days off from school, like for weather, and will be made up according to the 2022-2023 instructional calendar so that learning can take place in-person.

They said this closure will also allow the custodial staff to clean the buildings.

