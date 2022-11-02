Heartland Votes

Westbound I-24 down to 1 lane near 59mm due to semi truck fire

Westbound I-24 is down to one lane after a semi truck fire near the 59 mile marker in Trigg...
Westbound I-24 is down to one lane after a semi truck fire near the 59 mile marker in Trigg County, Ky.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Westbound Interstate 24 traffic is down to one lane Tuesday night, November 1 due to a semi truck fire.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, firefighters were able to disconnect the tanker trailer, which was loaded with used motor oil, helping to avoid a much more serious incident.

Westbound traffic is restricted near the 59 mile marker, but is expected to reopen quickly after emergency crews clear the area.

According to KYTC, drivers should be alert for an ongoing shoulder closure until a tow truck arrives and the semi truck can be removed.

The estimated duration is 3 hours, or around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

