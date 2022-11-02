Westbound I-24 down to 1 lane near 59mm due to semi truck fire

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Westbound Interstate 24 traffic is down to one lane Tuesday night, November 1 due to a semi truck fire.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, firefighters were able to disconnect the tanker trailer, which was loaded with used motor oil, helping to avoid a much more serious incident.

Westbound traffic is restricted near the 59 mile marker, but is expected to reopen quickly after emergency crews clear the area.

According to KYTC, drivers should be alert for an ongoing shoulder closure until a tow truck arrives and the semi truck can be removed.

The estimated duration is 3 hours, or around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.