The warmth continues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a very warm day across the area and the warmth will hang around the next few days. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Readings will slowly fall through the 50s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and becoming a bit breezy during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the upper 70s with winds gusting up to 20mph. Friday will be warm again with sunny skies and highs in to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

