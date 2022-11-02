Saxony Lutheran boys soccer advances to District Championship with win in penalty kicks

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - When Saxony Lutheran and Perryville met during the regular season, it came down to the final kick. A 0-0 tie after regulation and overtime that ended in penalty kicks with the Crusaders as the victors.

The rematch on Tuesday night, November 1 held much higher stakes: a spot in the District Championship game.

Perryville’s Eli Angle put the Pirates up 1-0 in the first half off a great through ball from Carson Adams.

That lead lasted deep into the second half until Saxony Lutheran’s Landon Ochs launched a quick counter downfield with Brayden Moore speeding everyone to net the equalizer.

Regulation and overtime both ended tied at 1-1. Once again the Pirates and Crusaders were heading to penalty kicks.

Entering the fifth and final round the score remained tied.

Saxony Lutheran’s Jace Boland scored first on his kick. Needing a goal to extend the game, Perryville’s shot was saved by Crusaders goalie Aaron Zoellner, winning the game.

Saxony Lutheran will play Affton on Thursday night at 5 p.m. for the District Championship.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.