Heartland Votes

Saxony Lutheran boys soccer advances to District Championship with win in penalty kicks

Saxony Lutheran boys soccer advances to District Championship with win in penalty kicks on Tuesday night, Nov. 1.
By Jess Todd
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - When Saxony Lutheran and Perryville met during the regular season, it came down to the final kick. A 0-0 tie after regulation and overtime that ended in penalty kicks with the Crusaders as the victors.

The rematch on Tuesday night, November 1 held much higher stakes: a spot in the District Championship game.

Perryville’s Eli Angle put the Pirates up 1-0 in the first half off a great through ball from Carson Adams.

That lead lasted deep into the second half until Saxony Lutheran’s Landon Ochs launched a quick counter downfield with Brayden Moore speeding everyone to net the equalizer.

Regulation and overtime both ended tied at 1-1. Once again the Pirates and Crusaders were heading to penalty kicks.

Entering the fifth and final round the score remained tied.

Saxony Lutheran’s Jace Boland scored first on his kick. Needing a goal to extend the game, Perryville’s shot was saved by Crusaders goalie Aaron Zoellner, winning the game.

Saxony Lutheran will play Affton on Thursday night at 5 p.m. for the District Championship.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Crews were called to Holmes Store and an apartment building in Williamsville to battle a large...
Community mourns after fire destroys century-old general store in Williamsville, Mo.
Police say a missing 10-year-old boy was found safe.
10-year-old Mayfield boy found safe
A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting.
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
A weekend house fire claimed the life of one person and injured a second person in Marion,...
Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.

Latest News

Saxony Lutheran boys soccer advances to District Championship with win in penalty kicks on...
Saxony Lutheran boys soccer advances to District Championship with win in penalty kicks
Here are Tuesday nights Missouri District Semifinal soccer scores. (KFVS)
Scores: Mo. high school soccer district semifinals
Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 11/1.
Mo. high school soccer district semifinals
The Missouri high school soccer district semifinals.
Heartland Sports 10pm on 11/1