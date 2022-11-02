Paducah man accused of setting fire, trying to burn house and vehicles

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of setting a fire and trying to burn a house and vehicles.

Jeffery D. Cook, 34, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson (attempt).

According to police, they were called just before midnight on October 8 when a man saw a fire in his neighbor’s yard.

They said Paducah firefighters found a trail of gasoline leading from an alleyway to the front porch of a home in the 2600 block of Adams Street.

Police got surveillance video showing a man with a prosthetic right leg pouring what appeared to be gas from a gas can around the home. The detective identified the man as Jeffery Cook.

Cook was interviewed on Tuesday morning and police say he admitted to pouring gas around the house and vehicles and then lighting the gas on fire.

He was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.