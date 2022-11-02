Paducah man accused of robbery, kidnapping

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is behind bars after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint.

32-year-old Joshua Kindle faces multiple charges including first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to police, they were called around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 16 to a reported robbery in a parking lot in the 100 block of South 3rd Street.

The victim told officers he was walking with a man when the man pulled a handgun and demanded money. The victim said he gave the suspect $15, but the suspect demanded more money and told the victim to get into the passenger seat of his car.

According to police, the victim fled when the robber was distracted, trying to clear a jam in his handgun.

Police identified Kindle as a suspect and served a search warrant at his home on Tuesday, November 1.

During the search, investigators say they found the gun used during the alleged robbery, a .22-caliber rifle and drugs.

Kindle was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

