Heartland Votes

New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois

Saline River Farms, LLC is scheduled to announce details on a new USDA beef and pork processing...
Saline River Farms, LLC is scheduled to announce details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north of Creal Springs in Williamson County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A cattle breeding company out of Arkansas plans to build a new meat processing plant in southern Illinois.

Saline River Farms, LLC is scheduled to announce details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north of Creal Springs in Williamson County.

The company said the new plant will create more than 400 new jobs and is projected to process 40 million pounds of beef and 19 million pounds of pork every year.

Saline River Farms, LLC also stated the plant will uses the latest technology and automation.

Further details about the project will be announced at a public news conference at Veterans Memorial Airport of Southern Illinois on Wednesday, November 2 at 1 p.m.

Heartland News will have a crew at the event to learn more.

