Murray State partners with health insurance company to address health care worker shortage

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland university is teaming up with a health insurance company to address the shortage of health care workers in western Kentucky.

Murray State University and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are expanding a scholarship program to increase the number of nurses and other health care professionals in rural parts of the Commonwealth.

Officials say an added $100,000 to the program will help four full-time students at Murray State pay for college.

The students must be enrolled in the medical field, and commit to working in Western Kentucky for at least three years after graduating.

According to the Kentucky Hospital Association, there’ve been more than 13,000 open jobs at Kentucky Hospitals this year.

