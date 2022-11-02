Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on river sandbar

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her behind on a sandbar on the Mississippi River.

Donald Deweese, 45, of Wickliffe, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment.

According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2 about a missing woman.

They say they were told Deweese had gone trail riding with his girlfriend on the Carlisle County Trail Systems, but returned home without her.

When questioned, deputies say he told them he left her on the sandbar in the Mississippi River.

The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office and the Carlisle County Rescue Squad responded to the bottoms area to search for the woman.

At around 5:26 a.m., deputies say she was heard screaming for help by first responders and was treated at the scene.

They say evidence at the scene suggested a physical assault had taken place.

Deputies found Deweese at his home around 7 a.m. and say he admitted to physically assaulting the woman.

He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

