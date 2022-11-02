Kentucky to receive nearly $50M more for tornado, flooding recovery

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky is getting millions more in federal funding to help communities devastated by disasters in 2021.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding the Commonwealth a $48,983,000 grant through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

The grant will help communities impacted by the December 10 and 11 tornado outbreak in western Kentucky, including Mayfield.

The money will also head to eastern Kentucky where communities continue their efforts to recover from last year’s flooding during February and March.

According to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, the money can be used to help rebuild homes, businesses and promote economic development.

