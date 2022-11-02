Heartland Votes

Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally

Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury started deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

Tom Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump and a California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He’s among a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.

Barrack has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. He has vehemently denied the charges.

In closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack schemed to become the “eyes, ears and the voice” for the Emirates as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trump’s foreign policy.

Defense attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack was an honest businessman who never hid any sinister activity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to Holmes Store and an apartment building in Williamsville to battle a large...
Community mourns after fire destroys century-old general store in Williamsville, Mo.
Police say a missing 10-year-old boy was found safe.
10-year-old Mayfield boy found safe
U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened late Monday night after a...
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
A school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions after he reported a man at a...
Mo. school bus driver called ‘hero’ after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot at bus
Crews were on the scene of a fire at the JW Reynolds Monument Company in Vienna, Ill.
Fire damages monument company in Vienna, Ill.

Latest News

A Heartland university is teaming up with a health insurance company to address the shortage of...
Murray State partners with health insurance company to address health care worker shortage
The shooter will receive life in prison for fatally shooting 17 people at Parkland's Marjory...
Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
With $1.2B Powerball prize up for grabs, why you may not want to take cash
A firefighter pulled his girlfriend from a car after they were in a fiery crash caused by a...
‘I owe him my life’: Woman rescued from fiery crash by firefighter boyfriend
Authorities said Kendall Howard, 30, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of two...
Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended