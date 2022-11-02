Gov. Beshear announces more than $2.2 million to improve railroad crossings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, has made it a top priority to have safety and efficiency in all mode of transportation. To achieve that, Beshear announced more than $2.2 million in grants to improve railroad crossings in 11 Ky. counties.

The multi-million dollar projects include upgrading crossing signals and lights, new pavement on approaches to crossings, replacement of approaches and, in some cases, full crossing replacements.

Four companies submitted the selected grant applications: Paducah and Louisville Railway; RJ Corman Railroad Group; Kentucky Railway Museum; and Norfolk Southern. A selection committee for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet screened the applications, which then were approved by KYTC Secretary Jim Gray

A total of 17 projects were funded and are grouped below by grant recipient. Each railroad company is providing a minimum 20% match.

There will be 10 projects for Paducah and Louisville Railway, including:

Jefferson County – Cane Run Road, full crossing replacement, $103,921; Camp Ground Road/KY 2051, upgrade signals/lights, $171,894; Paralee Road, upgrade signals/lights, $189,727.

Marshall County – Industrial Parkway/KY 1523, full crossing replacement, $166,220.

McCracken County – Husband Road, upgrade signals/lights, $200,328.

Muhlenberg County – KY 70, full crossing replacement, $85,918; Nelson Road/KY 1379, full crossing replacement and signal upgrade, $284,240.

Caldwell County – Matt Rich Road, upgrade signals/lights, $189,727; Varmint Trace Road, upgrade signals/lights, $189,727.

Hardin County – Hayden School Road, full crossing replacement, $110,724.

There will be 3 projects for R.J. Corman Railroad Services, including:

Bullitt County – Happy Hollow Road, full crossing replacement, $92,561.

Fayette County – Bryan Station Road, crossing pavement replacement, $21,320.

Nelson County – Mobley Mill Road, full crossing replacement, $74,133.

There will be 3 projects for Kentucky Railway Museum, including:

Nelson County – U.S. 31E/Main Street, full crossing replacement, $126,671; Nelsonville Road, full crossing replacement, $72,592.

LaRue County – Lyons Station Road, full crossing replacement, $72,592.

Norfolk Southern will have only 1 project:

Boone County – U.S. 25/Dixie Highway, crossing approach replacement, $62,692.

