First Alert: Mild, warm fall day

(KFVS) - Light showers and drizzle will continue to push out of our southern counties this morning.

Rainfall won’t hang around too long and push off to the northeast.

Clouds will gradually clear from west to east by the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will continue to be very mild.

Afternoon highs will be mainly in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry, sunny and warm conditions last through the rest of the week.

Many areas will reach the upper 70s to near 80 Thursday and Friday.

Rain and thunderstorm chances arrive Saturday into Sunday.

