Heartland Votes

Exclusive polling a week before the election has Schmitt headed to the U.S. Senate

The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to...
The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat.(Campaigns)
By Amber Ruch
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.

Among the 7% of voters who said they already cast their ballots; Busch Valentine leads 67% to 30%. Of the 70% who responded they were certain to vote, Schmitt leads 53% to 39%. Among the 23% of respondents who said they are almost certain to vote, Schmitt leads 45% to 23%.

Schmitt, who previously led among women voters, now trails Busch Valentine, but still holds the lead among men. Among voters aged 65 and older, Schmitt has the lead. Schmitt leads in most of the state, but in greater Kansas City the two candidates are tied, and in Greater St. Louis Busch Valentine is leading.

Busch Valentine leads among respondents focused on healthcare and those who said investigations into former President Donald Trump are their most important issue. Schmitt leads voters who said inflation and the economy is their top issue, those who said they are most focused on crime, and those who are most focused on immigration.

The poll also asked which issues will have the most influence on their vote for U.S. Senate. The economy and inflation were found to have the greatest influence with 36% of respondents selecting it. Abortion ranked second with 18% of respondents, and health care was third with 8%.

When asked how much confidence the respondents had that the votes for the U.S. Senate race would be counted correctly, 40% said they had full confidence, 38% had some confidence and 15% had little confidence.

About the Poll

From Oct. 27 through Nov. 1, SurveyUSA interviewed 1,200 Missouri adults online using a sample provided by Lucid Holdings LLC of New Orleans. Of the adults, 991 were identified as being registered to vote, and of those 791 were determined to be likely to vote or to have already their ballot in the Nov. 8 general election and were asked the survey questions.

The pool of adult survey respondents was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership.

The poll was conducted exclusively for Gray Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, Ill.; and KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, Iowa), and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, Kan.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to Holmes Store and an apartment building in Williamsville to battle a large...
Community mourns after fire destroys century-old general store in Williamsville, Mo.
Police say a missing 10-year-old boy was found safe.
10-year-old Mayfield boy found safe
U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened late Monday night after a...
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
A school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions after he reported a man at a...
Mo. school bus driver called ‘hero’ after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot at bus
Crews were on the scene of a fire at the JW Reynolds Monument Company in Vienna, Ill.
Fire damages monument company in Vienna, Ill.

Latest News

Railroad companies that will receive grants include Paducah and Louisville Railway, Inc., R.J....
Gov. Beshear announces more than $2.2 million to improve railroad crossings
Cape Girardeau County police want your help identifying the man in these surveillance photos,...
Cape deputies investigating credit card theft
A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint at a local bar
Paducah man accused of robbery and kidnapping
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois