Decreasing clouds today, another mild afternoon expected

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The rainfall will move out through the morning hours, and clouds will decrease from west to east. Another very nice afternoon expected across the Heartland, with temperatures remaining well above average. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Under clear skies tonight, temperatures will drop back into the 40s and 50s. Thursday looks beautiful and mild again. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Our next best chance of rain will move in late Friday night into Saturday morning.

