Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating credit card theft

Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance...
Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance photos.(Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance photos.

The sheriff’s office said he’s a person of interest after using a stolen credit card.

Investigators say the card was taken during a recent vehicle break-in.

If you know who this guy is, you are asked to contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

