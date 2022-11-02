Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating credit card theft

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance photos.

The sheriff’s office said he’s a person of interest after using a stolen credit card.

Investigators say the card was taken during a recent vehicle break-in.

If you know who this guy is, you are asked to contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

