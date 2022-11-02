Benefits of air disinfecting devices in schools

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The White House is urging Americans to prioritize clean air in buildings to fight the spread of COVID-19 and other bacteria and pathogens. Clean air is especially essential in schools. One teacher in Fulton County, Kentucky, could never have imagined how much one of these devices would benefit her and her students.

Beverly Claybrooks, better known as Ms. Beverly by her students, teaches the second grade at Fulton County Elementary school. With just five minutes in her classroom, you’ll see dancing, singing, and clapping.

“My teaching style may be a little different than some, I like my students to be involved in every aspect of the way that I teach,” Claybrooks said.

Only once in a blue moon would you find her sitting at her desk.

“Sitting down is not on my agenda,” she said.

The high energy she has is infectious, and her students match it.

“You’re gonna have the best year of your life,” Claybrooks said. “You will always remember second grade; do you know why? Because it’s gonna be action packed.”

She has always had this enthusiasm when she’s teaching, but for a while she thought she was going to have to retire early. Claybrooks has had a lifetime struggle with asthma. Often, during her lessons she would have to excuse herself from class to take care of it.

“I have to stop, get my inhaler, tell the kids wait a second,” she explained.

This went on for so long she thought it would never get better. Another teacher at the school recommended getting an air purifier. After looking into it, she got a MEDformance Air Disinfecting Device.

Within three days of the device being installed, Claybrooks said she could tell she was breathing better. She wasn’t wheezing and was making it through her lesson plans without using her inhaler.

Brad Cleaver works for MEDformance. He explained how the machine betters indoor air quality.

“It destroys and deactivate pathogens that are in the air,” Cleaver said. “Not only respiratory illnesses that are in the air, but also allergens and molds.”

Part of the Cares Act funds are allocated to improve indoor air quality.

“You feel better, you work better and learn better,” said Cleaver.

“I can keep on running on, I can breathe, I can jump up and down, I can dance with them, I can teach a mile a minute and just keep going,” Claybrooks said.

She said this can benefit all classrooms, asthma or not.

“It doesn’t only benefit the teacher, it benefits the students,” she said.

Without the filter, Claybrooks admits she probably wouldn’t be teaching anymore. She’s happy now, to have more years in the classroom.

“I have the passion for teaching, I have the love of my students,” Claybrooks said. “It’s all about them.”

Six different counties in Kentucky are working with MEDformance to get units put into every classroom.

