Arkansas Court of Appeals upholds murderer’s conviction

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Craighead County man found guilty of murder.

In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix and sentenced him to 55 years in prison.

Brady appealed the conviction, claiming the circuit court “erred when it denied his motion for directed verdict,” and said prosecutors had not offered “sufficient evidence that he acted with purposeful intent to cause the death of Michael Nix.”

In its opinion handed down on Nov. 2, the state appeals court affirmed Brady’s conviction, adding that the evidence supported it.

“We hold that there was sufficient evidence to support appellant’s first-degree murder conviction based on purposeful intent,” the opinion stated.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.