Heartland Votes

Arkansas Court of Appeals upholds murderer’s conviction

In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix...
In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix and sentenced him to 55 years in prison.(Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Craighead County man found guilty of murder.

In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix and sentenced him to 55 years in prison.

Brady appealed the conviction, claiming the circuit court “erred when it denied his motion for directed verdict,” and said prosecutors had not offered “sufficient evidence that he acted with purposeful intent to cause the death of Michael Nix.”

In its opinion handed down on Nov. 2, the state appeals court affirmed Brady’s conviction, adding that the evidence supported it.

“We hold that there was sufficient evidence to support appellant’s first-degree murder conviction based on purposeful intent,” the opinion stated.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to Holmes Store and an apartment building in Williamsville to battle a large...
Community mourns after fire destroys century-old general store in Williamsville, Mo.
Police say a missing 10-year-old boy was found safe.
10-year-old Mayfield boy found safe
U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened late Monday night after a...
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
Crews were on the scene of a fire at the JW Reynolds Monument Company in Vienna, Ill.
Fire damages monument company in Vienna, Ill.
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels

Latest News

Southern Illinois will see an economic boost. Saline River Farms plans to open an 83,000 square...
Meat Processing Plant in Southern Illinois
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a pair of overnight shootings that...
2 overnight shootings in Sikeston
The State of Kentucky will get another 49 million dollars in Federal Funding to help recover...
Kentucky to receive $49 million to recover from recent disasters
A man and a 12-year-old child were injured in two shootings, reported 30 minutes apart, in...
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child
Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance...
Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating credit card theft