All Ballard Co. schools closed for rest of week due to flu

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All Ballard County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 3-4 due to the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff.

According to a release from the school district, administrators met Wednesday to make the decision.

“Our district student attendance rate has dropped below 70 percent, and we are using all of the substitute staff we have on our rolls to try and keep classrooms, facilities, and buses operational,” Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard superintendent, said in the release. “We can’t really use our non-traditional instruction (NTI) days, either. We have teachers too sick to teach, and students too sick to learn. NTI days require a certain level of participation to count, and we don’t believe we could meet that threshold.”

He said that only becomes an issue if schools close for future illness or bad weather.

“For the rest of this school year, every day will have to be an NTI day, or it will have to be made up at the end of the year,” he said.

According to school leaders, cafeteria staff will prepare food both days for pick-up at the back doors of the BMHS/BCMS and the BCES cafeterias. Pick-up times at your child’s school will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Following the death of a middle school student in a crash on Tuesday, the school said counseling services will still be available by appointment at the middle school and high school on Thursday and Friday.

You can contact Ashley Bodell at BCMS by phone 270-665-8400, ext. 2303 or email ashley.bodell@ballard.kyschools.us or Kara Curran by phone 270-665-8400, ext. 2503 or email kara.curran@ballard.kyschools.us to make an appointment.

The school district said all school affiliated daycares will be closed Thursday through Friday.

All BCMS athletic events will be canceled on Thursday.

They said 21st Century after school programs will be in session at BCES and BCMS on Wednesday, but both programs will be closed on Thursday.

Little League athletic events at BCES will be held on schedule on Saturday.

While closed, the superintendent said custodial staff will deep clean and sanitize the facilities.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.