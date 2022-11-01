Trigg County car thief caught

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrest a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. It happened on Avalon Drive in Trigg County.

The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m. Sunday morning, and Monday... authorities caught man they say stole it. Deputies say convicted felon Joe Noel Jr was arrested in the stolen vehicle with a loaded handgun.

The sheriff’s office thanks everyone who shared their post and helped look for the white Chevy Trailblazer.

