Police working to identify suspected prowlers

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is investigating several reports of prowlers in neighborhoods.

Police said they have received multiple reports of strangers lurking in backyards and some trying to get into apartments.

The department released a video and a picture of two people they are working to identify in connection with their investigation.

The video is of a what appears to be a man in a backyard on Tiffany Lane and the photo is of a man apparently at someone’s front door on Primitive Drive.

Murray Police ask anyone who can identify the individuals to give them a call at 270-753-1621.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.