Heartland Votes

Police working to identify suspected prowlers

Murray Police are trying to identify the two people in these pictures. On the left, police said...
Murray Police are trying to identify the two people in these pictures. On the left, police said is a man apparently at someone’s front door on Primitive Drive. The photo on the right is from a frame of video of a what appears to be a man in a backyard on Tiffany Lane.(Source: Murray Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is investigating several reports of prowlers in neighborhoods.

Police said they have received multiple reports of strangers lurking in backyards and some trying to get into apartments.

The department released a video and a picture of two people they are working to identify in connection with their investigation.

The video is of a what appears to be a man in a backyard on Tiffany Lane and the photo is of a man apparently at someone’s front door on Primitive Drive.

Murray Police ask anyone who can identify the individuals to give them a call at 270-753-1621.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Crews were called to Holmes Store and an apartment building in Williamsville to battle a large...
Fire destroys Holmes Store, apartment building in Williamsville, Mo.
A high schooler was arrested in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting.
Marion, Ill. high schooler arrested in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
A weekend house fire claimed the life of one person and injured a second person in Marion,...
Deadly fire under investigation in Marion, Ill.
An elected official in Harrisburg faces a felony charge.
Harrisburg elected official faces felony charge

Latest News

A 10-year-old Mayfield boy is missing.
Mayfield police looking for missing 10-year-old boy
Crews battled an overnight fire in Williamsville, Mo.
Crews battle overnight fire in Williamsville, Mo.
Mayfield Police said this photo shows the costume 10-year-old Zion McClendon was last seen...
Police asking for help in finding missing boy with asthma
U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened late Monday night after a...
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.