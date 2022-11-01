Police asking for help in finding missing boy with asthma

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy who got separated from the group he was trick-or-treating with.

Police said Zion McClendon was last seen walking toward the back of Arbors around 7 p.m. on Halloween and didn’t have his inhaler or medicine for asthma with him.

McClendon was last seen wearing a costume which includes a black t-shirt with the printed words “I’d rather be gaming” multiple times in multiple colors, black shorts and white sandals.

He also had his face painted white with some red to simulate blood.

McClendon is 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 112 pounds.

Anyone who has seen McClendon or know where he might be is urged to contact the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621 or Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.

