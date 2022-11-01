Heartland Votes

Officials find 17 additional unmarked graves connected to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (CNN) – An additional 17 unmarked graves have been found in Tulsa as part of the city’s efforts to find unidentified victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

An Oklahoma archeologist said the graves were uncovered at an excavation site in the Oaklawn Cemetery.

The city has been conducting a years-long investigation into the events of the massacre, which was inflicted by a white mob and targeted Black residents.

The attack destroyed Tulsa’s Greenwood District, a thriving Black economic hub at that time.

As many as 300 people were killed, according to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum. However, only 26 death certificates were issued for the victims.

An excavation at the cemetery last year led to the remains of 19 victims.

A second excavation began last week, eventually uncovering the 17 additional graves.

Officials are working to identify the victims through forensic genetic genealogical testing.

