Much warmer temperatures the next few days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A weak disturbance will move across the area overnight bringing with it a few clouds to the Heartland. temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 60s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday we will see a few clouds early followed by partly sunny skies. It will be very warm for early November with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s. This warm weather will last through the end of the work wee with many areas reaching the upper 70s to neat 80 Thursday and Friday.

