Mo. hunters check nearly 2K birds during fall firearms turkey season

Missouri hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31.
Missouri hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri's fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation showed that hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during the fall firearms turkey season.

The season was October 1-31.

According to MDC, the top harvest counties were Franklin with 70 birds harvested, Gasconade with 52 and Laclede with 50.

You can see current fall firearms turkey harvest results by county here.

In 2021, the department reported hunters harvested 1,836 birds during firearms season.

Fall archery turkey season continues through Nov. 11 and resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023.

The department reminded hunters to save and submit feathers from birds they harvested this fall for a research project they say will improve its ability to estimate turkey abundance across the state.

Interested hunters are asked to save a wing and three to five feathers from the breast after telechecking their turkey. They can then mail a feather submission packet, including a postage-paid return envelope to submit feathers at no cost.

You can click here to register and receive a feather submission packet.

